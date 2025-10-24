Ireland AM star forced to deny appearance in viral video featuring their ‘doppelganger’

Ireland AM’s Martin King has been forced to deny his appearance in a viral TikTok video featuring his “doppelganger”.

Earlier this week, a New York-based TikToker and actor went viral, gaining more than 700,000 views after sharing the story of how a kind passenger held her hand during a bumpy flight that was forced to make an emergency landing in Iceland.

In the video, the TikToker said: “Guys, update. We landed safely, but I kid you not, I thought I was going to die. And now we’re here in Iceland, and I don’t know when we’re going home or what the update is, but we’re all in this flight right now.”

“When we landed, everyone started clapping… And thank God to this man, he’s next to me. Because he let me hold his hand and his arm the entire time, literally shaking about to piss myself. He helped me through it, guys.”

She then panned the camera to the man in question, who Irish fans mistakenly assumed was Martin King.

While the kind stranger bears a striking resemblance to the Ireland AM host, the presenter has insisted it definitely wasn’t him.

Speaking on Friday’s show, Martin said it was “absolutely not” him in the video.

The former weatherman confirmed he was inundated with messages over the video, and said: “I got a mention from Jules who works with us here on the show saying, ‘You’re going viral. Did you know that?’ And I went, ‘No’.

Martin laughed off the situation, and said: “What he did was great… and that was a serious situation as well.

“But granted, the plane landed, everybody was safe. But it wasn’t me! As Shaggy would say, it wasn’t me.”