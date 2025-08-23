Ireland AM host signs new two-year deal with the show

Alan Hughes has signed a new two-year deal with Ireland AM.

The presenter has been working on the popular breakfast programme for 26 years, and remains the only original host of the show – which launched on September 20, 1999.

The show has had 12 main hosts over the years, but Alan has remained a “constant” on the Ireland AM set in Ballymount.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Alan confessed: “I still love it, I genuinely do. When there were so many changes over the years, I was the one where they thought, ‘Let’s keep that constant person’.

“I remember them saying to me, ‘Things change in here every five years, there’s new producers and new ideas about who should be doing what.’ And that has happened on Ireland AM, but for whatever reason, they never felt like I should be the one to be replaced,” he said.

“People have left because they just can’t hack it, the early mornings. On holidays you go, ‘Thank God that alarm’s not going to go off for two weeks’ – that’s bliss.”

Alan co-hosts the show with Muireann O’Connell and Tommy Bowe, and their on-air rapport is a huge part of the show’s charm.

The presenter is no stranger to hilarious on-air gaffes, and a recent clip of him confusing a 99 ice-cream with a “69” went viral on social media with millions of views.

Alan said: “I love that element of it, that you’re reaching an audience who aren’t really watching the show.

“On the Ireland AM Instagram page alone, it got one million views.”

Ireland AM is a huge production behind the scenes, and Alan admitted they don’t always get it right.

“It is that kind of business where you go at times, ‘Why did we do that item?’ And you may come across as a bit of a diva, but you’re only doing it because you want the show to be good,” he confessed.

“We’d often have producers or directors going, ‘That didn’t really work – maybe we should have done it that way?’ And you’d agree. But that’s live TV for you and the ratings at the moment are huge.

“I don’t know what we’re tapping into at the moment with the Monday to Thursday audience, but we seem to be getting a huge response to it.”

Alan, who has been married to his partner Karl Broderick since 2010, also revealed how he still copes with the early mornings, getting up at 5am Monday – Thursday.

“Napping has kept me sane. I can go up those stairs and collapse for a 40-minute nap. My head hits that pillow and I’m gone. So that and separate bedrooms has saved my marriage,” he said.

“During the week, I’d be going to bed early, whereas Karl’s a real night owl. If we had that thing where he’s trying to sneak into the bed late at night and I’m trying to get out early, that would do my head in.”