Ireland AM host missing from the show again as mystery absence continues

Muireann O’Connell and Tommy Bowe hosted Ireland AM without Alan Hughes once again this morning.

The trio usually present the show every Monday to Thursday, from 7am until 10am.

However, Alan was absent from the show once again this morning, and hasn’t been on air since Wednesday, April 30.

The presenter is yet to explain the reason behind his absence.

Opening the show on Tuesday morning, Muireann and Tommy teased a “jam-packed” episode.

“Tommy said: “Good morning to you, you are watching Ireland AM on Virgin Media One.”

Muireann then added: “We have a jam-packed show for you today filled with ministers, musicians and Met Gala mayhem… we’ll call it mayhem.”

Tommy then pointed out that Muireann had “dressed the part” in a black blazer and leather trousers – a nod to the Met Gala’s theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

Muireann laughed: “I tried to tailor it guys. Dunnes Stores… not exactly like Kim Kardashian.”

Over the weekend, the Ireland AM team welcomed a new guest host – TikTok star Eric Roberts.

The Donegal native appeared on the show as a main co-host alongside Elaine Crowley and Martin King, and went down a hit with viewers at home.