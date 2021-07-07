Intruder breaks into the Love Island villa

A YouTube star reportedly crawled through the villa on Tuesday night

An intruder has broke into the Love Island villa.

According to The Sun, a YouTuber filmed himself crawling through the villa on Tuesday night in an Instagram Live.

A spokesperson told the publication: “Last night a security breach was identified and an intruder was removed from the Villa with immediate effect.”

“The safety of both our islanders and our production crew remains our primary concern.”

“As part of our stringent COVID safety measures, the Villa area that was trespassed has been fully deep cleaned before being made accessible again to the islanders and crew.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.