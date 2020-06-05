Internet sleuth discovers Ben Affleck’s ‘finsta’

The account is followed by his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and his girlfriend Ana De Armas

An internet sleuth has discovered Ben Affleck’s private Instagram account.

Twitter user Kelsey Weekman uncovered the actor’s ‘finsta’ after doing some digging on Instagram.

The account’s username is @positiveattitudehunting, a spin on his 1997 film Good Will Hunting – and is followed by his girlfriend Ana de Armas, and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

i found ben affleck’s finsta pic.twitter.com/eYwXQ0AymD — kelsey weekman (@kelsaywhat) June 4, 2020

The account’s profile picture is also an unseen photo of Ana kissing Ben’s nose.

Meanwhile the bio reads: “Just a dad who sometimes makes movies.”

It’s likely Ben’s uses the account to share private photos, away from his public Instagram account – which has 4.3 million followers.

