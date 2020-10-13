Instagram star Shannen Joyce reveals she has found a donor match amid cancer battle

Shannen Joyce has shared her joy after revealing she has found a donor match.

The brave mother-of-one is fighting cancer for the third time, and documents her journey on her popular Instagram account big_c_and_me.

Shannen is battling Non Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a cancer that originates in your lymphatic system – the disease-fighting network spread throughout the body.

Stem cell transplants are an important treatment for some Non Hodgkin’s Lymphoma patients, and the Cork native has revealed that she has found a suitable donor.

Shannen wrote: “I don’t think I’ve taken the smile off my face since this time yesterday😆

“For the last four months we have been waiting and waiting for that all important phone call from Dublin regarding my unrelated stem cell donor transplant and guess what.. WE FINALLY FOUND A MATCH 🥳🥳

“I feel like I can finally breath again. I’m going to be ok! There’s a long road ahead but we have a donor! Transplant pending January 2021 😍”

Shannen has been undergoing chemotherapy, and admitted she was heartbroken having to shave her head for the third time in preparation for the treatment back in August.

“One of the hardest things I’ve had to do, shaving my head for a 3rd time,” she wrote alongside an emotional video, “This time Barry started it and my aunt came and finished it.

“I won’t tell you how broken I feel, I wont tell you how pissed off I am, I wont tell you how bad my heart is aching in my chest.”

The song Rise Up by Andra Day played in the background of the emotional video, which the Cork native admitted gave her strength.

“What I will tell you is, this song resonates so much with me. I’ll rise up, I’ll rise like the day, I’ll rise up and I will rise unafraid.”

“I don’t know why I cant catch a break, I don’t know why cancer has targeted me for a 3rd time. I just want to be a young happy 25 year old mother living life with her family.”

“Today is a down day, its a bad day. But tomorrow will be better, and I’ll rise,” she shared.