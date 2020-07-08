Instagram star Shannen Joyce reveals her cancer has returned for the third time in heartbreaking post

Instagram star Shannen Joyce reveals her cancer has returned for the third...

Shannen Joyce has shared devastating news with her followers today, revealing that her cancer has returned for a third time.

The brave mother-of-one took to her Instagram, which she uses to spread awareness about the disease, to announce that she has relapsed for the third time in 6 years.

“Guys, I have a little bit of news,” she wrote, “Unfortunately, I have relapsed and my cancer is back for the 3rd time.”

The Cork native had only recently taken a break from social media, after a cruel troll sent her three baby vests in the post – to mock the fact that she’s infertile.

Shannen continued: “I have been taking a social media break and wasn’t even sure would I come back but I feel like my last journey helped so many people and so many of you have helped me.”

“I want to take you all on another journey with me. I don’t know a lot as of right now only I have Non Hodgkin’s Lymphoma for the 3rd time in 6 years.”

“I have a PET scan tomorrow and will have a bone marrow biopsy on Friday morn to make sure it hasn’t spread to bone marrow,” she explained.

“S*** things happen in this world and cancer won’t define me. What will define me is how I embark on this journey and take the good with the bad.”

She asked her followers for support in the next part of her journey by adding: “So guys, light the candles. Love you all lots. Here we go again!”

Shannen’s followers were quick to send messages of support, including some well-known influencers.

Celebrity makeup artist Michelle Regazzoli-Stone commented: “Aww Shannen I’m so sorry to hear this huni!! I’ll pray for you beauty! Welcome back I missed you 💜💜.”

Beauty and fashion influencer Rosie Connolly wrote: “Shannen I’m sending you so much love and hope at this time.. you’ve got the support of thousands of us here who will day all the prayers necessary to get you out the other side of this ❤️”

