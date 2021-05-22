Instagram star Mrs Hinch announces the birth of her second child

Mrs Hinch has announced the birth of her second child with her husband Jamie.

The social media star, whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe, shared the exciting news via Instagram earlier today – sharing a photo with her newborn baby from the hospital.

She wrote: “Hello Everyone ❤️ Jamie, Ronnie, Henry and I have a little someone to introduce to you 😭 Born today, 22/05/21 at 12:56am, weighing 7lb 4 ounces, please meet Lennie Alan James Hinchliffe.”

“I have absolutely no words to explain how I’m feeling right now guys but what I do know is that our hearts are so full. We are so very grateful and SO in love. Let the Adventures of Ron, Len & Hen begin 😉”

“Thank you so so much for all of your beautiful well wishes and messages checking in on us. Your support and love means the world. Lots of love to every single one of you xxxx Jamie, your boys and I love you millions 💙”

The couple are already parents to their son Ronnie, who they welcomed in 2019.

