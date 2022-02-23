Inside Vicky Pattison’s incredible engagement celebrations in Dubai

Vicky Pattison announced her engagement to Ercan Ramadan earlier this week.

The former Geordie Shore star has been dating the ex TOWIE star since 2018, and Ercan popped the question while they were on a romantic trip to Dubai.

The newly engaged couple have been sharing snaps from the their engagement celebrations with their Instagram followers, and it looks like they’re having a blast.

The husband and wife-to-be celebrated on a yacht with some of their pals, and there was personalised décor, balloons, cakes and champagne on board.

In another post shared, Vicky cosied up to her new fiancé on the yacht and wrote: “My forever… @ercan_ram”.

The reality star also showed off her stunning diamond ring in some of the snaps, which according to British jeweller ROX cost around £200k (€230k).

The happy couple are staying at Caesars Palace in Dubai, which boasts sea views and its own private beach.

Speaking about the fabulous accommodation, Vicky said: “I’m getting major Beverly Hills Hotel vibes. All the cute pink, black and white cabanas, super gorge.”

According to The Sun, Ercan got down on one knee on the beach beside the Burj Al Arab while the sun set over the stunning cityscape.

Announcing her engagement news on Tuesday, Vicky wrote: “I choose you and I’ll choose you over and over without pause, without a doubt, in a heartbeat… It’ll always be you ♥️ To our forever @ercan_ram… 💍🎉”

A host of Vicky’s friends sent their congratulations to the pair, including Stacey Solomon who wrote: “Oh congratulations vick 😭😭 I’m so happy for you both 🥲🥲🥲🥲 love uuuuuuuuuuu.”

Maura Higgins commented: “Congratulations 👏👏👏👏🙌❤️,” and Faye Winter penned: “I CANT EVEN 😍😍😍 CONGRATULATIONS 🤍”.

Vicky was previously engaged to John Noble, and the former couple were due to film their wedding preparations for a reality show.

But in November 2018, the pair split after John was spotted cosying up to a number of women while on a trip to Dubai.