Inside the stunning new Love Island villa for the 2023 winter series

The countdown to the winter series of Love Island is officially on.

The popular dating show will return to our screens on January 16, with ten singletons moving into a luxury villa in South Africa hoping of finding love.

A source previously told MailOnline that the brand new villa is “the best” to date, and Love Island bosses have since shared photos of the incredible property.

It was previously reported that the villa is tucked away in a “protected area” of the Franschhoek wine valley in South Africa.

It is also understood that the villa is environmentally friendly, having 100% off-the-grid status which allows it to produce its own electricity, water and some food sources.

The villa includes a massive swimming pool, an outdoor gym and kitchen, The Hideaway, and a large vanity room.

