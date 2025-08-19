Inside the star-studded Oasis after party in popular Dublin pub

Oasis celebrated their two-night run at Dublin’s Croke Park with a star-studded after party at O’Donoghues pub on Baggot Street.

According to the Irish Sun, about 200 guests attended the wrap party, including a host of famous faces.

While Noel Gallagher was spotted arriving at the party, where he enjoyed pints of Guinness with celeb pals, his brother Liam was nowhere to be seen.

The popular pub closed to the public at 9pm on Sunday night, before a fleet of blacked-out cars drove guests to the party around 11pm.

Famous guests at the party included U2 frontman Bono, singer Imelda May, fashion designer and model Jasmine Guinness, British actor Dominic West, Verve legend Richard Ashcroft, who had supported the band on the tour, Irish actor Emmett J. Scanlon, and comedian Joanne McNally.

Noel’s daughter Anais and Liam’s son Gene Gallagher were also in attendance, as well as other members of the band – including Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs, Andy Bell, Gem Archer and Joey Waronker.

A source told the Irish Sun: “Staff in O’Donoghues would usually start their late shifts at 5pm but they were told not to come in until 7pm, so at that point they guessed there was something happening alright.

“The pub closed to the public at 9pm and a private party for 200 guests was held. Noel was there enjoying a few pints of Guinness. Liam was not there because he’s supposed to be off the drink.

“Crowds gathered outside the pub but they couldn’t get near anyone but everyone had their phones out when Noel arrived. It went on to the early hours. Just a great night of drink and music.

“The Gallaghers know O’Donoghues well and have both been in it a few times so it was an obvious choice to have their after-party, but Liam must really be a changed man not to turn up for a traditional Irish knees-up.”

After the wrap party, Noel was driven back to Carton House in Co. Kildare, where he chose to stay during his time in Ireland.

Meanwhile, Liam reportedly stayed miles away at the Powerscourt Hotel in Co. Wicklow.

The brothers will have a few days off their sell-out reunion tour before they head to North America for a string of concert dates.