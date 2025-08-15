Inside the Love Island reunion party as season 12 cast reunite

The Love Island season 12 cast reunited for an off-screen party at the One Hundred Shoreditch in London on Thursday night.

The party brought together the majority of this season’s Islanders, including all the finalists and many of the bombshell who stirred up drama during the show.

While most contestants turned up in style, a few familiar faces were missing from the festivities.

Love Islander 2025 winners Toni and Cach shared some loved up snaps from the evening, as the American Bombshell stunned in a low-cut sequin dress.

Megan wowed in a mesh gown adorned with glittering accents and cut-outs, while her partner Dejon keeping it simple in a dark-toned look.

Pals Emma and Andrada opted for dresses, while Meg donned a deep-red mini with a structured neckline.

Ty and Angel stepped out hand-in-hand all loved-up, as she dazzled in a shimmering silver co-ord.

Poppy stunned in a green cut-out number, while Lauren turned heads in the same striking piece worn by Emma.

Also spotted arriving at the London venue were Giorgio, Boris Vidovic, Caprice Alexandra, and Will Means.

The Love Island stars kept fans in the loop throughout the entire evening, sharing plenty of updates online.

Harry shared a shot alongside Dejon, and Yasmin smiled brightly next to Andrada and Alima.

This big night out comes after Dejon broke his silence amid the release of a book detailing his alleged ‘”gaslighting and abuse”, titled Surviving Dejon.

Niah Sienna, who is understood to be his brother’s sister and has no biological ties to the Love Island star, wrote the book.

Dejon had not directly addressed the book, but thanked fans for their support and admitted he “questioned why people would do these things” in previous social media posts.

Speaking on CapitalXtra, Dejon directly addressed the book allegedly written about him, after host Shayna Marie asked: “The surviving Dejon thing, that’s a book that’s been written by someone in your extended family, how do you feel about that?”

He continued: “There’s a lot of untruths and a lot of unfair stories, which I am challenging at the moment.”

“The most important thing is that Meg knows who I am, my family knows who I am, my friends know who I am.”

Goss.ie has contacted Dejon for comment.