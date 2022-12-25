Inside the Kardashian-Jenner family’s star-studded Christmas Eve party

The Kardashian-Jenner family hosted their annual Christmas Eve party on Saturday night.

The famous family had to cancel the bash in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, before returning with a “scaled back” party last year.

This year’s star-studded event took place in Kourtney Kardashian’s Calabasas home, which was decorated with red Christmas trees.

Khloe Kardashian gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek at the party via her Stories.

The Good American founder said: “Is this not magic, you guys? I mean you guys. Are we ok? You guys I’m like the first one here because I was so excited. Merry Christmas everyone!”

She also shared a video of Australian singer Sia singing with Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West at the party.

Kylie Jenner also shared a glimpse of the party with her Instagram and TikTok followers.

The makeup mogul and her daughter Stormi wore sweet matching dresses for the occasion.

Famous faces rumoured to have been on the KarJenner clan’s guest list include Jennifer Lopez, her husband Ben Affleck, and John Legend.

