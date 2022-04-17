Inside the Kardashian-Jenner family’s Easter celebrations

Kris Jenner hosted an Easter party for her family on Saturday.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian both took to their Instagram Stories to share photos from the event, which included colourful Easter-themed décor, sweet treats, a charcuterie board and an arts and crafts activities for the children.

Kim and her ex-husband Kanye West’s eldest children North, 8, and Saint, 6, were both seen decorating some Easter Eggs, along with Khloe’s daughter True, 4, Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi, 4, Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream, 5, and Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope, 9, and son Reign, 7.

Khloe praised her nieces and daughter’s decorating skills, saying: “That’s cool, P, that’s beautiful. Good job, Dreamy Dream!”

“We have True-True’s egg, we have Storm-a-Loo’s egg, wow! We have Dreamy’s egg! Northie! Wow, North, yours is fantastic! Thank you!”

The Good American founder also gave a shout-out to her mom for her hosting skills, saying: “My mom, like, who is she? This is the most outrageous thing. Oh my gosh I love my mommy. Look at her!”

Check out more photos below: