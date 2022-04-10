Inside the Gossies 2022: All the red carpet glam and the winners on the night

Some of Ireland’s biggest stars stepped out for Goss.ie’s seventh annual awards show, The Gossies 2022, on April 8th.

The glitzy awards bash, which was held at The Convention Centre Dublin, saw major Irish stars from TV, radio, music, and social media grace the red carpet.

Hosted by the fabulous Lucy Kennedy, the ceremony will be broadcast on Goss.ie’s YouTube channel on April 10th – so you can catch the winner’s speeches, see all the glitz and glam from the red carpet, and all the laughs in between.

Ahead of the star-studded awards ceremony, a host of famous faces stepped out in style on the red carpet – including Most Stylish Lady 2022 Maura Higgins and Most Stylish Man 2022 James Patrice.

Irish influencer Sophie Murray, who attended the show with her boyfriend Sam Donovan, won Best Dressed (sponsored by Pamela Scott) on the night in her gorgeous pink dress.

Other couples who stepped out on the red carpet included Love Island stars Faye Winter and Teddy Soares, TV presenter Martin King and his wife Jenny McCarthy, Irish AM’s Alan Hughes and his husband Karl Broderick, and makeup artist Ciara Ryan and her boyfriend Niall Donovan.

There was a Dancing with the Stars 2022 reunion on the night, with finalists Erica Cody and Denys Sampson attending the awards show together, along with Ellen Keane, Grainne Seoige and Ervinas Merfeldas.

Una Healy, Rosanna Davison, Dáithí Ó Sé, Doireann Garrihy, Carl Mullan, Clare Dunne, Rachel Gorry, Katja Mia, Lauren Whelan, Miriam Mullins, Keilidh Cashell, Rosalind Lipsett, Victoria Adeyinka and many more stars also posed for pics on the red carpet, before heading into the fabulous Liffey Suite in the Convention Centre for a night of fun.

Guests enjoyed performances by fire dancers from Sapphire Entertainment and The Event Band, before being treated to a delicious three-course meal

A host of famous faces took home awards on the night, including Maura Higgins who scooped the award for Most Stylish Lady and Best Female TV Presenter.

Dáithí O Sé also nabbed the Best Male TV Presenter award for the second time at The Gossies, and Rachel Gorry took home Influencer of the Year.

Clare Dunne was honoured with the Best Actress award for her breakout role in Kin, and Thalia Heffernan scooped the award for Model of the Year.

Miriam Mullins won Newcomer of the Year, Keilidh Cashell nabbed the Entrepreneur of the Year award, and Gogglebox took home the award for Best TV Show.

Don’t forget you can watch the awards show in full tonight from 8pm over on Goss.ie’s YouTube channel.

Huge thanks to all our incredible brand partners this year, including KASH Beauty, Silke Hair & Beauty, REFORM Skincare, 17 now available at Boots, Aperol Spritz Ireland, humm, NOW, Ór Jewellery, Carry Out, and Expert Electrical.

Check out more of the red carpet photos below, as well as photos of the Gossies 2022 winners: