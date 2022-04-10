Inside the Gossies 2022: All the red carpet glam and the winners on the night

Some of Ireland’s biggest stars stepped out for Goss.ie’s seventh annual awards show, The Gossies 2022, on April 8th.
The glitzy awards bash, which was held at The Convention Centre Dublin, saw major Irish stars from TV, radio, music, and social media grace the red carpet.
Hosted by the fabulous Lucy Kennedy,
the ceremony will be broadcast on Goss.ie's YouTube channel
Lucy Kennedy at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Goss Founder and CEO Ali Ryan and Editor in Chief Kendra Becker at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Ahead of the star-studded awards ceremony, a host of famous faces stepped out in style on the red carpet – including Most Stylish Lady 2022 Maura Higgins and Most Stylish Man 2022 James Patrice.
Irish influencer Sophie Murray, who attended the show with her boyfriend Sam Donovan, won Best Dressed (sponsored by Pamela Scott) on the night in her gorgeous pink dress.
Other couples who stepped out on the red carpet included Love Island stars Faye Winter and Teddy Soares, TV presenter Martin King and his wife Jenny McCarthy, Irish AM’s Alan Hughes and his husband Karl Broderick, and makeup artist Ciara Ryan and her boyfriend Niall Donovan.
Maura Higgins who received the award for Best Female Tv Presenter and Most Stylish Lady at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin pictured with friend Laura Stanford Picture: Brian McEvoy
Vanessa Butler and James Patrice Butler at the Gossies 2022 Awards at the Convention Centre,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy
Martin King and Jenny McCarthy at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Alan Hughes and Karl Broderick at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Sophie Murray and Sam Donovan at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Ciara Ryan and Niall Donovan at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Faye Winter and Teddy Soares at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
There was a Dancing with the Stars 2022 reunion on the night, with finalists Erica Cody and Denys Sampson attending the awards show together, along with Ellen Keane, Grainne Seoige and Ervinas Merfeldas.
Una Healy, Rosanna Davison, Dáithí Ó Sé, Doireann Garrihy, Carl Mullan, Clare Dunne, Rachel Gorry, Katja Mia, Lauren Whelan, Miriam Mullins, Keilidh Cashell, Rosalind Lipsett, Victoria Adeyinka and many more stars also posed for pics on the red carpet, before heading into the fabulous Liffey Suite in the Convention Centre for a night of fun.
Guests enjoyed performances by fire dancers
and Sapphire Entertainment, before being treated to a delicious three-course meal
Denys Samson and Erica Cody at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Ellen Keane and Gavin Maguire at the Gossies 2022 Awards at the Convention Centre,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy
Grainne Seoige at the Gossies 2022 Awards at the Convention Centre,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy
Aimee Nolan and Rachel Gorry at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Lauren Whelan and Miriam Mullins at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Keilidh Cashell at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Aideen Kate Murphy and Keilidh Cashell at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Rosanna Davison at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Una Healy at the Gossies Awards 2022 at the Convention Centre,Dublin Pic Brian McEvoy
Daithi O Se at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
A host of famous faces took home awards on the night, including Maura Higgins who scooped the award for Most Stylish Lady and Best Female TV Presenter.
Dáithí O Sé also nabbed the Best Male TV Presenter award for the second time at The Gossies, and Rachel Gorry took home Influencer of the Year.
Clare Dunne was honoured with the Best Actress award for her breakout role in Kin, and Thalia Heffernan scooped the award for Model of the Year.
Miriam Mullins won Newcomer of the Year, Keilidh Cashell nabbed the Entrepreneur of the Year award, and Gogglebox took home the award for Best TV Show.
The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre,Dublin Entrepreneur of the Year Keilidh Cashell Pic Brian McEvoy
The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre,Dublin Influencer of the Year Rachel Gorry Pic Brian McEvoy
The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre,Dublin Newcomer of Year Miriam Mullins Pic Brian McEvoy
The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre,Dublin Model Of the Year Thalia Heffernan Pic Brian McEvoy
The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre,Dublin Best Female Tv Presenter Maura Higgins and Best Tv Male Presenter Daithi O Se Pic Brian McEvoy
The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre,Dublin Best Tv Show Gogglebox Pic Brian McEvoy
The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre,Dublin Most Stylish Man James Patrice Pic Brian McEvoy
The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre,Dublin Best Actress Clare Dunne Pic Brian McEvoy
Check out more of the red carpet photos below, as well as photos of the Gossies 2022 winners:
Faye Winter at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro Fee
Miriam Mullins at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro Fee
Teddy Soares at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro Fee
Maura Higgins at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro Fee
Lynsey Bennett at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro Fee
Kerri-Nicole Blanc at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro Fee
Kelly Horrigan at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro Fee
Bonnie Ryan at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro Fee
Grainne Gallanagh at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro Fee
Ciara Ryan at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro Fee
January Winters at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro Fee
Shauna Lindsay at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro Fee
Kiki Fit at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro Fee
Ellen Keane at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro Fee
Jarlath Regan at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro Fee
Erin McGregor at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro Fee
Lynn Kelly at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro Fee
Michaela O’Neill at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro Fee
Enya Martin at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro Fee
Holly Carpenter at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro Fee
Laura Mullett at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro Fee
Pamela Laird at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro Fee
Jade Mullett at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro Fee
Emily O’Donnell at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro Fee
Lea Heart at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro Fee
Triona McCarthy at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro Fee
Rebecca Rose Quigley at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro Fee
Ali Ryan at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro Fee
Soule at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro Fee
Clare Dunne at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro Fee
Carl Mullan and Doireann Garrihy at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro Fee
Doireann Garrihy at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro Fee
The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre,Dublin Best Tv Show Winners Googlebox Pic Brian McEvoy
The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre,Dublin Best Female Tv Presenter Maura Higgins is presented with her award by Rosanna Davison Pic Brian McEvoy
The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre,Dublin Best Male Tv PresenterDiathi O Se Pic Brian McEvoy
The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre,Dublin Best Radio Show Winners Doireann Garrihy and Carl Mullan of 2FM Breakfast Show are presented with their award by Triona McCarthy Pic Brian McEvoy
The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre,Dublin Best Celebrity Stylist Emily O Donnell Pic Brian McEvoy
The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre,Dublin Fashion Designer of the Year Aisling Kavanagh Pic Brian McEvoy
The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre,Dublin Fashion Designer of the Year Aisling Kavanagh is presented with her award by Erin McGregor Pic Brian McEvoy
The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre,Dublin Most Stylish Lady Maura Higgins Pic Brian McEvoy
Una Healy at the Gossies Awards 2022 at the Convention Centre,Dublin Pic Brian McEvoy
Sophie Murray
Emily O Donnell and Holly Carpenter at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Una Healy at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Jenny Dixon at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Ally Garvey at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Ally Garvey and Denis Clancy at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Aisling Burke and Alan Carroll at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Paddy Smyth and Rob Kenny at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Carl Mullan at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Emma Kearney and Olivia McVeigh at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Linda Stinson at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Stephen Byrne and and Vincent Antonassi at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Linda Nolan at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Aideen Kate Murphy at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Thalia Heffernan and Ryan McShane at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Thalia Heffernan at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Erica Cody at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Roz Flanagan at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Jeanette Sung at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Glen Edwards at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Fionnghuala O Reilly at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Ceira Lambert and Shaun O Brien at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Rebecca Maguire at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Aoife McNamara at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Aoife O Sullivan at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Sarah Finnegan,KateGeraghty,Rachel Donnelly and Leslie Walsh at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Lauren McDonagh at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Emma Eliza Regan at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Will White and Triona McCarthy at the Gossies 2022 Awards at the Convention Centre,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy
Pamelaa Uba at the Gossies 2022 Awards at the Convention Centre,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy
Chloe Markham at the Gossies 2022 Awards at the Convention Centre,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy
Orla Quinn at the Gossies 2022 Awards at the Convention Centre,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy
Enya Martin at the Gossies 2022 Awards at the Convention Centre,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy
Aisling Kavanagh at the Gossies 2022 Awards at the Convention Centre,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy
Sinead de Buitleir at the Gossies 2022 Awards at the Convention Centre,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy
Victoria Adeyinka at the Gossies 2022 Awards at the Convention Centre,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy
Laura Jordan at the Gossies 2022 Awards at the Convention Centre,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy
Roz Lipsett at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro Fee
Aoife Walsh at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro Fee
John and Dave from Googlebox at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro Fee
Lynsey Bennett at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro Fee
Gill Halpin at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Lorna Weightman at the Gossies 2022 Awards at the Convention Centre,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy
Ciara Whelan at the Gossies 2022 Awards at the Convention Centre,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy
Rebecca Johnston at the Gossies 2022 Awards at the Convention Centre,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy
Suzana Kutlesa and Ciaran Cotter at the Gossies 2022 Awards at the Convention Centre,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy
Ciara Whelan,Sean Montague ,Brendan Scully and Rebecca Johnson at the Gossies 2022 Awards at the Convention Centre,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy
Sean Montague and Brendan Scully at the Gossies 2022 Awards at the Convention Centre,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy
Louise Keogh and Ciara Curtin at the Gossies 2022 Awards at the Convention Centre,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy
Corina Gaffey at the Gossies 2022 Awards at the Convention Centre,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy