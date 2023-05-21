Inside Sophie Habboo and Jamie Laing’s star-studded wedding

Sophie Habboo and Jamie Laing got married for the second time on Saturday.

The Made in Chelsea stars officially tied the knot at a registry office in Chelsea last month, and they got married again in Seville, Spain on Saturday.

A host of famous faces were in attendance – including the couple’s former MIC co-stars Spencer Matthews, Sam Thompson and Ollie Locke.

Sophie wore an incredible dress and veil by Emma Beaumont for her special day, and Jamie donned a black tuxedo with a white shirt.

The couple have not yet shared any official photos from their second wedding, but some of their close friends have been posting stunning snaps and videos to Instagram.

Georgie Le Roux shared some gorgeous photos of the newly weds and of Sophie with her bridesmaids.

Love Island star Zara McDermott, who is dating Sam Thompson, also shared photos from the lavish wedding.

They included snaps of the floral arch outside the wedding venue, and the stunning floral centerpieces on the table.

Jamie and Sophie danced to a rendition of Ed Sheeran’s ‘Perfect’ for their first dance.

The reality stars have been dating since April 2019, and they got engaged in December 2021.

The couple had been documenting the lead up to their wedding on their popular podcast Nearly Weds.