Inside Sofia Richie’s lavish French wedding to Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie married her beau Elliot Grainge in Antibes, France on Saturday.

The couple, who got engaged last April, tied the knot in the lavish Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in front of a host of famous faces – including her sister Nicole Richie.

The bride, 24, stunned in a custom Chanel wedding dress as she walked down the aisle with her father Lionel Richie.

Speaking ahead of her wedding day, Sofia told Vogue: “What I look forward to the most about my wedding day is honestly just being present with my husband.”

“I am so excited to be married just because I’m marrying Elliot. I know that sound so cheesy and I’m not gonna cry. He’s like the man of my dreams.”

After saying “I do”, Sofia and Elliot, 41, shared a passionate kiss in front of an incredible fireworks display.

Sofia later changed in a short, white Chanel dress for the after-party.

She also wore a custom Chanel dress for the rehearsal dinner, which took place on Friday.

