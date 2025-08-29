Inside Selena Gomez’s sun-soaked bachelorette party ahead of wedding to Benny Blanco

American singer Selena Gomez has delighted fans with an uncaptioned post showing some shots from her Bachelorette party.

The pictures show the Only Murders in the Building star celebrating her upcoming nuptials to fellow musician Benny Blanco with friends at the Mexican resort of Cabo.

The superstar couple announced their engagement back in December 2024.

The photos consisted of Selena posing underneath balloons spelling out Mrs. Levin, a nod to her soon-to-be husband, whose full name is Benjamin Joseph Levin.

The photos also show the bride squad soaking up the sun on sandy beaches and yacht decks with her closest pals.

White was naturally a constant across the actress’ wardrobe with her sporting a white leisurewear set and bikini as well as a pearl studded halter neck dress accompanied by a veil.

The bridal team well and truly understood the assignment, decorating their accommodation space with balloons in an array colours from the traditional wedding colour scheme along with sashes and other personalised items such as pillows with the pairs initials encased in a hearth printed on them.

The photo carousel closed with a video montage of the trip, including the group being serenaded by a mariachi band set to the audio of Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream.

While Selena and her bride squad celebrated in Mexico, Benny, 37, enjoyed his bachelor party in Las Vegas.

The couple announced their engagement in December 2024, after more than a year of dating.

They have kept their wedding plans under wraps, but are rumoured to exchange vows as early as September.