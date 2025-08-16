Inside Saoirse-Monica Jackson’s Celtic-themed wedding to Denis Sulta

From Guinness on tap to kilts aplenty, Saoirse-Monica Jackson’s wedding to Denis Sulta was a complete homage to Celtic tradition.

Taking place at the Dromquinna Manor, on the outskirts of Kenmare in Kerry, it was important for the pair to celebrate their heritage.

As Saoirse hails from Derry and Denis (whose real name is Hector Barbour) is from Glasgow, they beautifully blended both their culture’s for the big day.

Speaking with British Vogue, the actress explained that they initially planed on getting married abroad to ensure an outdoor party.

“Once we’d decided to do it at home, we started praying to our grannies, aunties, the saints and Sinéad O’Connor for nice weather,” joked Saoirse.

The big day was organised mostly by Tara Fay, but the newly-weds had their own vision – “We wanted both of our cultures and our families and friends to be at the centre of it.”

Saoirse’s dad walked her down the aisle to a cover of Dreams by The Cranberries, performed by Biird.

“Our celebrant, Billy Mag, teaches Irish folk stories and runs pagan raves… It was really special to have him,” the 31-year-old shared.

The couple’s matchmaker and friend, Alice, read a poem she had written about them, and there was also a reading as Gaeilge.

As the couple left the tent to Talking Heads’s Once in a Lifetime, purple smoke went up behind them as they walked as a married couple.

When it came to her stunningly-unique wedding dress, Saoirse explained to the outlet that there two reference points for the piece.

That being a Dior design she’d seen on the runway and an Annie’s Ibiza look worn by Zendaya.

Saoirse asked Annie to put together her dream dress, while adding lace and puff sleeves, and making the corset a little higher at the back.

The 31-year-old also explained that it was important to her to honour both her and Hector’s mothers’ dresses; while adding Celtic design brooches.

As for glam, Saoirse described her brief as being, “Celtic warrior princess.”

“I don’t wear a lot of make-up, so I didn’t want anything too over the top,” she explained.

“For the hair, my hairstylist Tim Havern actually had these amazing extensions made, which were sort of regal and pagan. Both Tim and my make-up artist Robyn Wheeler nailed the brief.”

Hector also took inspiration from his family for his look, and said, “I remember seeing a photo of my dad with the Glengarry hat with feathers in it on his own wedding day.”

“I thought he looked so cool, so I took inspiration from that and added my own spin on it.”

The bride had sizeable posse of bridesmaids, all in dark green numbers, with her Derry Girls co-star Jamie Lee McDonnell amongst them.

As the newly-weds danced the night away, alongside Dark Vader, Saoirse wore a “DJ’s bride” dress she’d found while trying on dresses at Verona Bridal.

Denis on the other hand chose white trousers and a trusty Vivienne Westwood shirt and blazer.

