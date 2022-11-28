Inside Prince William and Kate Middleton’s monumental trip to the US

Prince William and Kate Middleton will jet to the US this week to attend the Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston.

The couple, both 40, haven’t visited the US together since 2014, when they took a trip to New York.

Taking place on December 2, the Earthshot Prize aims to promote impactful approaches to the world’s most pressing environmental challenges.

During their trip to Boston, the Prince and Princess of Wales will also celebrate the “inspiring” city for their work on addressing the impacts of climate change and building a resilient future.

The couple will arrive in Boston on Wednesday, and some details of their visit have been unveiled by their office.

First of all, the royals will be welcomed at Boston City Hall by Mayor Michelle Wu and Ambassador Caroline Kennedy.

On Thursday, William and Kate will see the work that organisations in Boston are doing to create a more sustainable world – including a visit to Greentown Labs in Somerville.

They will also meet with Roca, a non-profit organisation that works to create a cohesive approach to help change the lives of high-risk young people.

On Friday, Kate will make a solo visit to the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University, while William will tour the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.

The Prince of Princess of Wales will be on the East Coast of the US at the same as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be in New York this weekend, as they’re set to receive the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award at a gala event on December 6.

However, it’s understood the couples have no plans to spend time together.

Harry and Meghan, who live in California with their two children, moved to America after they stepped down as senior working royals in March 2020.

Since then, there has been an evident rift between them and Harry’s family, especially with William and Kate.

The couples stepped out in public together for the first time in over two years when they visited Windsor on Saturday, September 10, in wake of the Queen’s death.

It was later reported that William “invited” the couple to join him and Kate to put on a “united front”.

Days later, a royal insider claimed the Prince and Princess of Wales struck a “truce” with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but all trust between them is “gone”.

The source told The Telegraph: “It’s really hard to spend time with someone, or even to speak openly, when you know they’re writing a book about you and giving interviews. The trust is gone right now.”