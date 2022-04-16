Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s brief reunion with the Queen and Prince Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid a visit to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles in the UK on Thursday, before they travelled to Holland for the Invictus Games.

According to the Daily Mail, the couple arrived in Windsor on Wednesday after an overnight British Airways flight from Los Angeles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who travelled without their two children, stayed at their UK residence Frogmore Cottage, before they spent Thursday morning with the Queen at Windsor Castle.

Harry and Meghan hadn’t been in the UK together since they stepped down as senior working royals in March 2020, and moved to California.

Their visit also marked the first time they met with the Queen since their explosive interview with Oprah aired last March.

The couple made a number of shocking claims about the Royal family during the CBS special, as they discussed their decision to step down as senior working royals.

Before they met with the Queen on Thursday, Harry and Meghan had a brief meeting with Prince Charles and Camilla for about 15 minutes.

After their meeting, a source close to Charles told the Mail: “He loves his son and he has been broken-hearted by everything that has taken place, although he fears history repeating itself with Harry just as it did with Princess Diana.”

“But he also wants to keep the door open and keep talking, something he still regrets not doing with Diana.”

After saying goodbye to Charles, the couple met with the Queen at her private apartment, where the atmosphere was much lighter.

An insider said the Queen has always had a soft spot for Harry, despite everything that’s happened over the past two years.

“He has always had the ability to make her laugh and she loves that about him,” the source said.

“To this day whenever she hears that Harry is on the phone her eyes light up.”

Harry and Meghan’s visit is being viewed as an olive branch, and could spark a reconciliation with other members of the Royal family.

The insider added: “This has been a deeply troubling time for the Royal Family and the Queen would dearly love to put the recent bitterness behind her.”

“Would she love to see Harry on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Platinum Jubilee events? Of course, but she knows there has to be reassurance on all sides for that to happen.”

The Royal family are yet to meet the couple’s second child, Lilibet Diana, who was born last June.

Their daughter was named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet.