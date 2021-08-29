Inside Pippa O’Connor’s stunning baby shower

Pippa O’Connor celebrated her baby shower on Saturday.
The 36-year-old is expecting her third child with her husband Brian Ormond, and is due to give birth later this year.
Ahead of the arrival of her baby, the model had a stunning outdoor celebration with family and friends, and took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share photos from the day.
The POCO by Pippa founder, who wore a gorgeous green dress by Misa Los Angeles, captioned the post: “I’m still beaming from ear to ear ..”
“What a beautiful day spent with my family & friends 🥰 Baby O is so loved already .. we can’t wait to meet you 👶🏼🙏🏻❤️”
Pippa’s BFF Brian Dowling also shared photos from the day, and wrote: “1 of us is eating for 2, 1 of us is drinking for 2. Guess who!!!!!”
Pippa and her husband Brian tied the knot in 2011.
The couple are already parents to two sons – Ollie, 8, and Louis, 5.