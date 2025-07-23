Inside Ozzy Osbourne’s heartbreaking final hours as medics ‘fought to save his life’

An air ambulance was urgently dispatched to Ozzy Osbourne’s multi-million-pound country estate before he died on Tuesday, according to a new report.

The Thames Valley Air Ambulance touched down in a field near Welders House, the rocker’s Grade II listed mansion, at approximately 10:30am on Tuesday morning.

According to the MailOnline, paramedics remained on-site with the Black Sabbath singer for nearly two hours in an effort to revive him, but were ultimately unsuccessful.

Later that day, Ozzy’s death was announced in a statement by his family.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love,” they said.

Residents of the nearby village of Jordans, which borders the Osbourne property, described hearing a helicopter hovering above before it landed.

It reportedly took off again at around 12:30pm.

One local resident, speaking anonymously, told MailOnline: “I went out to have a look and saw that it was landing close to Ozzy’s house. All of us were talking about it and wondering what had happened.

“We immediately feared it may be for him as he was known to be in fragile health. When we heard later that night that he had died it confirmed our worst fears.”

Another local told the outlet: “I was out walking when I saw the helicopter landing close to Welders and realised something serious was happening…. Ozzy Osbourne was quite a character and we’ll miss him.”

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Air Ambulance confirmed: “We can confirm that our helicopter was dispatched to provide advanced critical care at an incident near Chalfont St Giles yesterday.”

The Osbourne estate, originally purchased in 1993, spans 350 acres and includes the historic 125-year-old Welders House.

In preparation for Ozzy’s return to the UK ahead of a farewell performance in Birmingham three weeks ago, the property underwent significant renovations, including the addition of a rehab wing, a swimming pool, and a pond—meant to accommodate his declining health.