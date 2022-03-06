Inside Niamh Cullen’s 90s themed 30th birthday party

Niamh Cullen threw a 90s themed house party for her 30th birthday on Saturday night.

The Irish influencer and fitness coach celebrated her milestone birthday with a host of friends, who all dressed the part.

The birthday girl wore an all-pink outfit for the occasion, including a pair of pink jeans and a sequined butterfly crop top, and accessorised with some pink butterfly clips, colourful rings, bracelets and necklaces.

Alongside a photo of her OOTD shared to Instagram, Niamh wrote: “Let the party begin 🌈💘 #90sBaby ❤️#Niamhs90sHouseParty.”

Niamh got her makeup done by popular makeup artist Ciara Ryan for the occasion.

She opted for a nude, glossy lip with a Euphoria-inspired blue eyeshadow look.

Niamh’s close pal and fellow influencer Louise Cooney wore the iconic Jenna Rink dress from 13 Going On 30 to the party.

The Cloo Active founder shared a snap of her colourful outfit to Instagram, and wrote: “Thirty, flirty & thriving ✨ Off to celebrate @niamhcullenx at her 90s themed birthday 🥳”

James Kavanagh, Rob Kenny and Bonnie Ryan, who got married on Friday, also attended the 90s themed birthday bash.