Inside Love Island stars Chloe Burrows and Millie Court’s trip to Dublin

Chloe Burrows and Millie Court jetted into Dublin on Friday morning.

The Love Island 2021 stars enjoyed a bottle of prosecco in the airport, while waiting for their Aer Lingus flight to board.

Chloe and Millie, who live together in Essex after their respective splits from Toby Aromolaran and Liam Reardon, stayed in The Mayson Hotel on North Wall Quay.

After getting ready for the day, Chloe and Millie headed into Dublin City Centre.

The best friends spent their evening in The Temple Bar – where they treated themselves to a pint of Guinness.

The Love Island stars also joined in on the antics of the night – belting out classic tunes such as Running Up That Hill by Kate Bush, and Elton John’s Rocketman.

Chloe and Millie had been planning to stay in Dublin for the weekend; however, their trip got cut short by an “exciting opportunity”.

The Love Island stars caught a return flight to England early on Saturday morning, and will attend the 2023 BRIT Awards later tonight.

