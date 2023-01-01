Inside Love Island star Ekin-Su’s birthday surprise for her beau Davide

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu had the best birthday surprise for her beau Davide.

The fan-favourite couple placed first on Love Island 2022.

Their relationship has since gone from strength to strength, with Davide even gifting the Turkish actress a promise ring for Christmas.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, December 31, Davide showed off the lavish surprise Ekin-Su had planned for his birthday.

A video shows the Italian Stallion entering their bedroom as a singer sings Sway by Dean Martin.

Ekin-Su had decorated the entire room with red, white and green balloons – a sweet tribute to her beau’s heritage.

The Turkish actress had also printed out numerous photos of them together and stuck them to the balloon strings, while larger photos of them were dotted throughout the room.

Although Davide turned 28 on January 1, Ekin-Su celebrated his birthday on December 31, with the Italian Stallion joking that “she knows that tomorrow morning I couldn’t listen to Italian singing”.

The Turkish actress had also ordered a cake with red, white and green icing featuring small images of Davide on it.

Ekin-Su also ordered lollipops with solo photos of Davide printed on them, alongside others with photos of them together.

In August, Davide pulled out all the stops to celebrate his “queen” on her birthday.

Taking to his Instagram Story, the Italian Stallion shared a video of Ekin-Su walking into their hotel room – which was decorated with balloons, flowers, and light up letters that spelled her name.

The room was also decorated with photos of them together, and a replica of the infamous yellow bean bag from the Love Island villa.

But the surprises didn’t stop there, as the then-27-year-old surprised Ekin-Su with a white and gold birthday cake, and expensive gifts from Selfridges.

