Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding plans

Kourtney Kardashian is planning a very intimate wedding to her fiancé Travis Barker.

The couple, who got engaged in October, are set to tie the knot this year.

According to E! News, the 42-year-old has hired event planner Mindy Weiss, who has worked with the Kardashians for years, to plan their wedding.

While a host of famous faces are expected to attend their big day, an insider said: “It won’t be a huge event, only close friends and family.”

The source continued: “Even though Kourtney would like it to be soon, logistically it’s taking some time.”

“Kourtney is relaxed and laid back about the details. She’s not a bridezilla at all.”

“Travis is also involved, but he lets Kourtney make most of the decisions and wants it to be her day.”

The couple’s respective children will also be involved in their wedding.

Kourtney is mum to three children Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 – who she shares with her ex Scott Disick.

Meanwhile, Travis shares two kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler – son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16.

He is also step-father to 22-year-old Atiana.

