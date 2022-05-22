Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s star-studded wedding ceremony in Italy

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have officially tied the knot (for the second time) at a star-studded wedding ceremony in Italy.

The couple, who legally wed at a courthouse in Santa Barbara last week, exchanged vows in front of their family and friends at Castello Brown in Portofino on Sunday evening.

Kourtney and Travis, and their entire bridal party, wore Dolce & Gabbana for the occasion, who have reportedly “sponsored” their Italian nuptials.

In photos published by PEOPLE, Kourtney’s mother Kris Jenner was seen walking her down the aisle to a moving rendition of a woman singing Ave Maria.

Travis’ daughter Alabama shared the first photo of the couple at the altar, which showed the bride and groom holding hands while kneeling on two red and gold thrones.

The 16-year-old also posted a selfie with Kourtney on her Instagram Story.

In another photo posted on social media, the newlywed couple were then seen leaving the castle’s grotto area as man and wife, as they climbed the steps back up to the historic house.

According to reports, Kourtney and Travis have booked Andrea Bocelli to perform at their wedding reception this evening.

A host of famous faces attended the ceremony, including Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, and Travis’ Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus.

Of course, the POOSH founder’s sisters Kim, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall were also in attendance, as well as Kourtney’s three children – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Travis’ other two kids Landon, 18, and Atiana, 22, are also there.

Before travelling to Italy, the couple legally wed at a courthouse in Santa Barbara last Sunday, just one month after their “practice wedding” in Las Vegas.

Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 46, exchanged vows with a small number of people in attendance, including her grandmother MJ and Travis’ father Randy as witnesses.

The pair started dating at the end of 2020, and got engaged last October on a beach in Santa Barbara.

Kourtney was previously in a longterm relationship with Scott Disick, whom she shares three kids with – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Meanwhile, Travis shares two kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler – son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16.

He is also step-father to 22-year-old Atiana.