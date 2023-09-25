Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s baby shower

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebration their baby shower over the weekend.

The reality star and the Blink-182 drummer, who tied the knot last year, are expecting their first child together – a baby boy.

Ahead of the birth of their son, the couple enjoyed a Disney-themed baby shower with their loved-ones.

Kourtney’s younger sister Khloe attended the bash alongside her two children True and Tatum – who she shares with her ex Tristan Thompson.

Kim Kardashian was also in attendance along with her daughter North West, 10, who she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West.

The Kardashian clan took to their Instagram Stories to share snaps from the special occasion.

Guests were treated to a variety of Disney-themed snacks and drinks – including Mickey Mouse-shaped pretzels, pancakes, waffles and cake pops.

A barbershop quartet also entertained the attendees.

Travis had to keep his distance from guests on the day, as he recently tested positive for Covid-19.

While this baby will be Kourtney and Travis’ first together, the couple already have children from past relationships.

Kourtney shares three children with her ex Scott Disick – Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Meanwhile Travis shares two children, Landon and Alabama, with his ex-wife Shanna – who he was married to from 2004 until 2008.

He is also the step-father of Shanna’s 24-year-old daughter Atiana, from her previous relationship with Oscar De La Hoya.