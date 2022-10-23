Inside Kim Kardashian’s 42nd birthday celebrations

Kim Kardashian turned 42 on Friday, October 21.

The reality star marked the special occasion by hosting an intimate dinner party in Calabasas.

Kim’s sisters Kourtney and Khloe were in attendance, along with her mother Kris Jenner and half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Kim Kardashian's 42nd birthday is all about the fam — family memories, family videos, a family-filled party … and even a close encounter with her ex, Kanye West. https://t.co/trMCv4bpAD — TMZ (@TMZ) October 22, 2022

Kourtney’s husband Travis Barker also attended the dinner, along with Kim’s close friend Stephanie Shepherd and former assistant Simon Huck.

Prior to her dinner party, Kim was spotted at her eldest daughter North West’s basketball game.

Her estranged husband Kanye West also attended the basketball game but according to TMZ, the former couple did not sit together and had no interaction.

Kim Kardashian steps out on her 42nd birthday for daughter North's basketball game in LA… as ex-husband Kanye West arrives looking somber https://t.co/TUowLH9ovk — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) October 22, 2022

North, 9, took to TikTok to share videos of her mom on her birthday.

The video sees North and Kim head to a pottery studio along with Kim and Kanye’s two youngest children – Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

The former couple are also parents to six-year-old Saint.

Taking to Instagram to pay tribute to Kim on her birthday, her younger sister Khloe wrote: “Happy birthday Keeks! My brave, remarkably resilient sister, happy birthday!

Life doesn’t get easier or more forgiving we simply become more resilient and, in my opinion, you are the poster child of resilience.”

“So thank you for birthdays because you have gotten stronger, wiser, braver, more vocal with your beliefs. You have managed to become kinder and gentler the more years that have gone by. I thought people got grumpier the older that they became, but you have become a more self-aware, loving and patient person.”

“The busier you become, the more you give to the ones you love. You give your absolute all in every area of your life. Whatever you set your mind to, you accomplish and you do so to the highest degree whether it’s being a mom, sister, daughter, best friend, aunt, entrepreneur, lawyer, (I can go on and on)…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

The Good American founder continued: “Somehow every single thing you do in your life, you do To the maximum level and you won’t settle for anything less. Your drive for life inspires me daily.”

“Kimberly I feel so blessed and privileged that I was blessed with you as my sister and best friend. You and I until the end kiddo. I ride for you. By your side until the end. I would do ANYTHING for you. Absolutely ANYTHING. I won’t even ask questions. Ha!”

“I’ll follow you blindly wherever you go to support and protect you. I’ll be right there in the sidelines cheering you on or ready to throw down if need be. All I’m trying to say is, I proudly and honorably got you until time runs out. Never forget that I’m by your side in all lifetimes. I’ve already worked it out with the angels 😉”

Khloe concluded the post by writing: “Every single blessing you have in your life you are incredibly deserving of, and I pray that your blessings continuously rain upon you. To one of the most spectacular and extraordinary humans I know, cheers my stunning sister! I love you my soulmate (and my swole-Mate).”

Kris Jenner also shared a sweet birthday tribute to Kim, writing: “Happy birthday to my beautiful Kimberly!!!! You are still my little girl and at the same time you are the strongest woman I know.”

“You handle everything that you go through with such incredible grace. You are such an amazing example of strength and calm through anything. You are an amazing mommy, daughter, granddaughter, auntie, sister, cousin and friend.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

The momager continued: “You love so hard, you are so kind, loyal, supportive, smart, funny, creative, resilient, respectful of everyone and truly the most beautiful woman inside and out!”

“You live life to the fullest and you make sure every single person you love in your life is ok and is taken care of. Thank you for bringing me so much joy and happiness and for loving me the way you do. I hope you have the most magical birthday and an incredible year.”

“I love you more than you will ever know. Mommy 😍❤️🎂🥳🍸” she added.