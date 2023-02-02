Inside Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s lavish vow renewal

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi renewed their wedding vows on Tuesday, 14 years after they tied the knot.

Portia was celebrating her 50th birthday with a lavish party, and surprised her wife with a wedding ceremony with none other than Kris Jenner officiating.

In a video shared via Instagram and YouTube, Portia is seen wearing the Zac Posen wedding dress she wore on their big day back in 2008.

The video shows Portia walking through a crowd of guests towards her shocked wife, while they were serenaded by Brandi Carlile.

Officiating their vow renewal, Kris says: “Welcome to Portia’s birthday party and to the newest home of one of my favourite couples, two of my [best friends] and the record holders for the most homes ever purchased in one city.”

“These two were born for each other. Corey [Gamble] and I have spent so much time with them as their friends, neighbours, dance partners, cocktail buddies and late-night chat sessions.”

“These two are couples goals and continue to amaze me with how cute they are together, a match made in heaven. Two peas in a pod.”

Kris continued: “Their love and commitment to one another is amazing and it makes me so happy that they have each other to love and cherish and grow old with.”

Speaking directly to Ellen, Portia said: “Surprise! You don’t have to say anything at all but when I was thinking about what would make my birthday really special, apart from being with family and friends, it was reminding you that you’re the most important thing in the world to me.”

“I feel like we’re on a new journey. We’re settling down finally, planting roots and taking better care of ourselves and each other than ever before. I’m so excited about the future where we get to do whatever the hell we want for the rest of our lives.”

“I’m so honoured to be your wife,” Portia concluded, before sharing a kiss with Ellen.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also in attendance at the lavish get-together.

Ellen and Portia tied the knot back in 2008 after four years of dating.

You can watch their full vow renewal video below: