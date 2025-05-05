Inside David Beckham’s star-studded 50th birthday weekend celebrations

The football icon and father of four threw a star-studded celebration at Core by Clare Smyth in Notting Hill to commemorate his milestone birthday.

Along with a number of well-known guests, such as Tana Ramsay, Gordon, and Eva Longoria, he was joined by his wife, Victoria.

The theme, which was black-and-white, saw Victoria, David’s wife, wear a slinky white silk dress, while David led the party in a white suit jacket and black tie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

In pictures obtained by MailOnline, Eva Longoria looked stunning in a sky-blue satin dress, while Tana Ramsey wore an icy-blue maxi dress with a cowl neckline, ruched detailing, and an asymmetrical hemline.

Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and 13-year-old Harper, the children of David and Victoria, joined in the celebrations, making it a family event as well.

Romeo’s 24-year-old partner, Kim Turnbull, looked stunning in a black satin dress accessorised with a chic clutch purse and pointed shoes.

Jackie, Cruz’s 29-year-old girlfriend, looked equally stunning in a maxi dress made of lilac satin and accessorised with dazzling black jewelled heels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

Following the star-studded event, the family enjoyed a smaller, more intimate dinner as Victoria shared snaps from the gathering.

Alongside family portraits and photos, Victoria wrote: “Creating special memories with family and friends. We love you all ❤️ @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven xx”

However, many fans noticed the absence of a mention of their child, Brooklyn Beckham, who was nowhere to be seen during the celebrations.

Before the celebration began, Brooklyn and Nicola reportedly took a plane back to the United States on Saturday due to “a growing rift” between the oldest Beckham child and his parents.

A source told The Sun: “David is heartbroken but putting a brave face on it. Tonight is all about celebration and love, and he is swimming in it.”

“Brooklyn actually informed his parents a while ago that he and his wife, Nicola, would not be attending but, of course, David and Victoria desperately hoped he would change his mind.”

The absence from the party comes shortly after it was reported David Beckham’s son’s Brooklyn and Romeo are “not on speaking terms” amid reports of a “feud” between the pair.