Inside Chicago West and Stormi Webster’s joint birthday bash

The Kardashian-Jenner family hosted a joint birthday party for Chicago West and Stormi Webster on Saturday afternoon.

Chicago, who is Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s third child, turned four on January 15th, while Stormi, who’s parents are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, turns four on February 1st.

At the Barbie and L.O.L. Surprise! dolls-themed bash, there was a giant ball pit, a face-painting stand, colourful balloons, an ice-cream truck, and a candy shop.

Khloe Kardashian attended the event with her daughter True, who she shares with her ex Tristan Thompson.

Kourtney Kardashian was also at the party with her fiancé Travis Barker and his children.

Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West was spotted at the event chatting to momager Kris Jenner.

Kylie Jenner, who is expecting her second child with Travis Scott, showed off her baby bump in a skin-tight pink jumpsuit with a matching jacket for the birthday bash.

Fans are convinced that the 24-year-old, who celebrated her baby shower on Friday, is expecting another baby girl with her rapper beau.

The giraffe-themed baby shower featured some subtle pink details, leading fans to believe Kylie is having another baby girl with Travis Scott.