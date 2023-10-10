Inside Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s multi-million dollar divorce settlement

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s multi-million dollar divorce settlement has been revealed.

The estranged couple’s divorce settlement was filed on Friday, October 6.

News of Ariana and Dalton’s split broke back in July.

On September 18, the singer’s lawyer Laura Wasser filed legal documents citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their divorce.

Dalton immediately followed suit and filed for divorce from Ariana.

Their date of separation is listed as February 20, 2023.

Ariana and Dalton’s settlement states that the singer will not be declared single until March 19, 2024.

Instead of spousal support, Dalton will receive a single cheque from Ariana – a tax-free payment of $1,250,000.

The former Nickelodeon star will also pay her ex-beau’s $25,000 worth of attorney fees.

The couple are said to have agreed to pay off their $6 million mortgage for their LA-based home.

They will then put the property on the market and evenly split the sale of the mansion.

Per their settlement agreement, both Ariana and Dalton are barred from releasing or publishing “any photograph (and related negatives), tape, film or like embodiments in all forms whether now or hereafter created or other record or recording of any aspect of any activity in or about any home, office or other property owned”.

The real estate agent is also prohibited from writing a tell-all book about his relationship with the singer or doing any interview about the “details of their marriage”.

Specifically, Dalton cannot “give any interview, write, appear in connection with, or assist or cooperate in the preparation or presentation of any book, article, interview, program or other production or publication of any kind whatsoever concerning the other party”.

Ariana will reportedly keep her belongings – including a painting by renowned artist Yoshitomo Nara. Dalton also has a painting by the artist which he will keep.

Ariana confirmed her romance with Dalton in May 2020 – and he popped the question in December that same year.

The couple tied the knot on May 15, 2021 and the stunning bride wore a silk white, backless dress designed by Vera Wang for the occasion. Prior to her relationship with Dalton, Ariana was engaged to Pete Davidson, and dated Big Sean and the late Mac Miller.