Inside Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s ‘beautiful’ secret wedding

The couple tied the knot in a "tiny and intimate" ceremony over the weekend

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez secretly got married over the weekend.

The singer announced her engagement to her realtor beau in December, just months after the couple confirmed their romance.

The pop star has not yet shared photos from her special day, which according to her rep was “tiny and intimate”.

The couple tied the knot at her home in Montecito, California in front of less than 20 guests, and a source has since shared details into their “beautiful” wedding day.

An insider told E! News: “Quarantine really solidified their bond and made them closer than ever. They always wanted an intimate ceremony.”

“They decided to have the wedding this past weekend because their schedules are picking up and neither wanted to wait. They both agreed there was no point in waiting.”

The source said the wedding “was always in the cards for summertime”, so they had the event in Ariana’s back garden over the weekend – which was decorated white hundreds of white flowers.

“It was beautiful but not over the top,” the insider added. “Ari wanted it to be simplistic and tasteful. All they cared about was having family there and to be able to enjoy the special moment together.”

The source also revealed each of their families made a “special toast” to the couple, and said “it was an emotional day”.