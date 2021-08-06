Inside Ant McPartlin’s lavish wedding to Anne-Marie Corbett

The couple are set to wed today

Ant McPartlin is set to wed his fiancée Anne-Marie Corbett today.

On August 6, the couple will exchange vows at a lavish estate in the countryside, with 100 guests in attendance.

According to The Sun, the TV presenter has spent a reported £100k on their lavish nuptials, and Declan Donnelly is expected to be his best man.

A source said: “Neither of them want the razzmatazz of a showbiz wedding. They just want their nearest and dearest with them.”

“It will be a simple but beautiful ceremony, without the glare of the spotlight. They’re both extremely excited and can’t wait to tie the knot.”

“But they’re desperate to keep a lid on things. Those who know have been told it’s top secret.”

The 45-year-old proposed to his former personal assistant on Christmas Eve last year, after over two years of dating.

Ant started dating Anne-Marie, 43, following his split from ex-wife Lisa Armstrong.

Ant and Lisa tied the knot back in 2006, but split for good in January 2018 – five months after he sought treatment for his addiction to painkillers and alcohol.

Their divorce was officially finalised in April 2020.