Influencer Terrie McEvoy shares her joy after receiving Covid-19 vaccine

The blogger returned to work as a nurse last year

Terrie McEvoy has shared her joy after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Irish influencer got the jab as a healthcare worker, after she returned to work as a nurse last year – amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the 31-year-old shared a photo of her vaccine record card.

She captioned the post: “Received the first part of Covid19 vaccine today 💪🏼🙌🏼.”

Terrie, who works at a hospital in Dublin, received the Pfizer/BioNTech jab – after 10,000 doses of the vaccine arrived on Irish soil on December 26.

The vaccine is administered in two doses, so she will have to get a second injection in three weeks time.

The nurse also confirmed that she’ll be back in work next week, after injuring her hand over Christmas.

In another post, Terrie wrote: “Eager to get back to the ward next week to help out! My hand is healing well thank god!!!”

Just days before Christmas, the blogger rescued a frightened dog from the M50, but she was unfortunately bitten when she tried to catch him on the busy road.

After her hand swelled up, Terrie was admitted to hospital on December 24th, and had to undergo emergency surgery on Christmas Day.

The influencer had to be kept in for observation, and wasn’t allowed return home until December 29th.

Thankfully her hand is recovering well, and Terrie will be back working on the frontline in no time.