Influencer Niamh de Brún shares first photo from wedding to Kilkenny hurler TJ Reid

Niamh de Brún has shared the first photo from her wedding to Kilkenny hurler TJ Reid.

After postponing their nuptials twice due to the coronavirus pandemic, the couple finally tied the knot at the lavish Adare Manor in Co. Limerick on Friday.

Posting the first snap of them as husband and wife, the former Miss Kilkenny wrote on Instagram: “My husband & I…. @tjreid12 ❤️

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niamh de Brún (@niamhdebrun)

Niamh and TJ were originally set to wed last December, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, they pushed their wedding back to February 2021.

The pair later decided to postpone their wedding until November, following another wave of Covid cases in Ireland around Christmas time.

The couple got engaged in March 2019, when TJ proposed to Niamh in Cobh, Co. Cork – where they met almost four years prior.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TJ Reid (@tjreid12)