Influencer Lucy Fitz reveals she tried to take her own life in honest post about mental health

The 20-year-old has been open about her struggle with depression in the past

Influencer Lucy Fitz reveals she tried to take her own life in...

Lucy Fitz has revealed she tried to take her own life last year in a brutally honest post about her mental health.

The Limerick native often uses her platform to speak out about mental health issues, and has been praised for opening up about her struggle with depression in the past.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Lucy shared a series of photos that were taken over the past year, and explained how she got to where she is today.

The 20-year-old captioned the post: “One year ago today since I felt my lowest, 365 days ago since I thought my life was not worth living anymore and 8760 hours of hard work, dedication and mindfulness.”

Lucy continued: “Today marks one year since I tried to take my own life and although this topic is extremely triggering and touchy for a lot of people, I want to dedicate this post to the people who feel suicide is the only option, who dread their future rather than feel excitement for it, I know the feeling as I felt that way for years.”

“The second picture is this day last year, 28/12/19, hours before I tried to end my life. I was depressed, hopeless and completely done with everything, do I look like I felt those?”

“I look pretty happy in this picture I think, but in reality I was at my lowest. Be kind to people, even if they seem like they have it all, you can hide an awful lot behind a big smile,” she wrote.

“Third picture is me 01/01/2020, I took this on Snapchat and saved it.”

“I wasn’t sure why I did that because I genuinely did not believe I’d recover from my depression, but I’m glad I saved it now because this picture just speaks a thousand words to me.”

“I remember exactly how I felt, completely hopeless and that this feeling of complete and utter sadness will never go away, that it’s just something that I have to live with for the rest of my life. Oh how wrong I was.”

“4th picture is the day I was discharged from St Patrick’s Mental Health Hospital in Dublin, after being a service user there for 5 whole weeks,” Lucy explained.

“I had tried counsellors etc for years, but I think this was the last straw and both me and my family decided it was best I be admitted. St Pats became my home and I spent all day every day in different types of therapy, 1:1 sessions with psychiatrists, psychologists, counsellors, doctors etc.”

“Being an impatient in St Pats was honestly the best thing that’s ever happened in my life, it saved me and it brought light to situations and showed me a new perspective to life.”

“I made friends there that I still think about today, and I met different people from all walks of life. I haven’t enough words to express how much the hospital help change me as a person and improve my mental health beyond words,” she wrote.

“And finally the last two pictures are me of recent. Completely in touch with my emotions, determined and excited for what lays ahead of my long life. I can honestly say I’ve never felt more sure of myself and who I am.”

“I am fully aware that I am prone to depression and a bad mentality but the fact that I’m aware of this makes all the difference. When I have my bad days I remind myself that this emotion or feeling is not me, it’s something that comes and goes with time.”

“This year has been a s**t year for most people, but to me it’s been the best year of my life.”

“Please please please know that the way you’re feeling now can be changed with time and dedication. You can recover and you will feel happy and hopeful again. And on that note- ‘don’t make a permanent decision to a temporary problem’.”

Lucy was inundated with messages of support in the comment section.

Fellow social media star Keilidh Cashell commented: “You sharing this will help so many people feel that they’re not alone Lucy 🖤 sending you all my love x.”

Influencer Sarah Godfrey also wrote: “You’re incredibly brave sharing this Lucy. Not easy but you will help so many people 💗 You should be so proud of yourself x.”

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.