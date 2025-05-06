Influencer Lisa Jordan reveals how her family narrowly avoided freak accident: ‘Someone is looking over us’

Lisa Jordan has revealed how her family narrowly avoided a freak accident over the weekend.

The popular influencer resides in her native Cork with her husband Mark Harrington and their three young children – Pearl, Bowie and AJ.

In a video shared on TikTok, the social media star explained that she’s been working on a fun area for their kids in the garden, complete with a slip and slide, and a tent for them to hang out in.

Lisa revealed they had spent the whole day out in the garden enjoying the good weather when their neighbours texted to invite them over for pizza that evening.

“So we were over in the neighbours having a pizza party, we were having a great time, and we came home at about half 9,” she said.

“And we came in and my husband went out to the garden to bring in some of the stuff, like cushions and other things, and he came in and was literally like ‘there’s someone looking out for us’.

“I went out to the garden and one of our big trees, 40/50ft tree, had fallen in the garden, directly on top of where we were.”

Lisa explained that her husband and kids had been playing in that area all day long.

“It was a dead tree within a tree, but we didn’t know, something like ash disease or something. The tree had just died and fell across all the stuff,” she said.

“There’s someone looking over me, I believe it now more than ever. I always think that there is, there’s been a couple of things that have happened where I’ve been like ‘there’s someone looking over me’. Without a doubt, someone is looking over us.

Lisa added: “You know what, as a mother I’m constantly thinking of things like with the stairs or the road out here, we’re forever thinking of these things to protect the kids, I just never thought of a tree. I think that’s why I’m so taken aback, I would never think of that.”

Lisa later shared CCTV footage of their kids playing in the garden earlier that day, alongside a clip of the moment the tree fell that evening.

She captioned the post: “Our guardian angels are looking over us!🪽😭 I set up a few things in the garden for the kids because of the lovely weather ! We normally use the other side of it but for the slip and slide we moved here!

“We left at 6.30 to go to our neighbours for pizza, otherwise we would have stayed in our garden & had dinner letting the kids play in the tent that had just arrived that day!!! The tree fell while we were next door!

“This is a heavy tree so hard to even move it off the ground where it fell. I’m sick to my stomach thinking about all the what ifs!!! My kids standing exactly in that spot all day! I really do believe that my family above were protecting us 🥹.”