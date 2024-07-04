Influencer Lauren Whelan addresses rumours surrounding split from ex Shane Morgan

Influencer Lauren Whelan has addressed rumours surrounding her split from ex-boyfriend Shane Morgan.

The fan-favourite pair confirmed their romance in December, which delighted their respective followers on social media.

However, in a raw and emotional video posted to TikTok in May, the influencer revealed that their romance had ended.

Lauren has opened up about her breakup on her podcast Under the Influencer.

Speaking to her co-host Miriam Mullins about breakups, she cleared up the rumours surrounding her breakup.

She confessed how she has dealt with the split compared to her previous ones: “During this breakup, I haven’t gone out. I’ve been drunk once.”

Miriam agreed, saying: “Being drunk when you’re going through something is just the worst thing.”

Lauren continued: “The first month I didn’t really go out. I went out once.”

“I went out sober for two hours and cried and went home.”

“I cried when I was sober in the club, imagine what I would do if I was drunk in the club.”

She admitted: “Something that breakups really teach you is coping mechanisms and healthy coping mechanisms.

“A new beginning for me in terms of the breakup was seeing it from a better point of view.”

“I’m completely independent, I don’t need somebody else. I can do so well on my own as much as I wanna be able to share my love and my life with someone I’m okay with doing it by myself.”

Miriam praised Lauren for how she has coped with the breakup, saying: “You have dealt with it so so well.”

“I’m actually really surprised how well you dealt with it especially because it was a public relationship as well.”

Lauren confessed: “I think that was the toughest part, it was just everyone that thought they knew everything about the situation.”

Addressing some rumours which circulated online: “People would come up to me like ‘Why did you throw a drink in his friend’s face’.”

“I’m like ‘that just didn’t happen’.”

She admitted: “I kinda just take it tongue on cheek because I feel like a lot of things people are giving out to me about or talking shit about me are because they are based on things that didn’t actually happen.”

Miriam added: “Isn’t it mad how one comment can spiral.”

Lauren agreed: “Yeah they get one half of it right and then they just add on things. It’s actually ridiculous.”

The TikTok star revealed her breakup after fans noticed that the pair, who are normally active together on social media, had not posted in a while.

The influx of fans openly wondering about their relationship was the driving factor in Lauren’s video revealing they had broken up.

In her emotional video, Lauren said: “I didn’t really want to make this video yet, I didn’t feel like I was ready, but I’ve been seeing a lot of things being posted and I kind of felt like I have to now.”

“I understand that people are curious, but me and Shane are broken up.”

“I don’t really want to talk about how or why, I don’t think I’m ready to and that’s why I haven’t been posting.”

“My anxiety has just been through the roof.”

As she fought back tears she added: “I understand that we put a lot of that online and I know people are curious but just be mindful if you’re making comments or videos that I am human at the end of the day.”

“I am still grieving a relationship like a normal person does.”

“I think I was kind of embarrassed making this video but I realised there’s probably thousands of people who will watch this video that are going through a heartbreak at the same time as well.”

“So I thought, why would I be fake and go on and act as if everything is fine, so I’m going to share my journey of healing with you all as well.”

“We can get through this all together, sorry I’ve been absent and I hope you can all be patient with me as I get back into the flow of things.”