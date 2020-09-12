Influencer Jess Brennan, who was behind controversial Berlin boozy brunch reportedly ‘beaten in city attack’

The Dubliner is claiming the report is "lies"

Social media influencer Jess Brennan, who received criticism for a controversial “boozy brunch” in Dublin pub Berlin D2 last month has reportedly been “beaten up” in an early morning attack.

The Irish Independent is reporting that Jess, 29, was attacked by “a group of men in their 40s” in Dublin city centre.

According to the publication the Instagram star was “beaten and kicked” by the older men at 1.30am, “leaving her with bruising and a burst lip which may need stitches”.

Jess was reportedly with a male friend, 21, who was also attacked.

The publication adds that Jess “sustained bruising and bleeding to her face”.

However, after the story was published Jess blasted the news as “lies” on her Instagram story.

“‘Journalists’ selling fake stories…wouldn’t be like them,” she captioned a video on her stories.

“Honestly poor friends and family freak out and worried for nothing v unfair,” she wrote.

According to the report a friend called 999 and the attackers then reportedly fled the scene before gardaí and emergency services arrived.

“These young people were making their way home after a night out. This group of older men began to verbally abuse them before attacking them,” a source told the publication.

Garda headquarters confirmed they are investigating a serious assault that fits the same description as the report.

Goss.ie has contacted Jess Brennan for comment.