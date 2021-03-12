Influencer Grace Mongey defends posting ‘a lot of sponsored content’ as fiancé was ‘unemployed’

The social media star has been the "sole earner" for her family over the past few months

Grace Mongey has defended posting “a lot of sponsored content” on Instagram, as her fiancé Chris Gernon was left “unemployed” last year.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the mother-of-two said she’s lost 11,000 followers over the past year, and asked what people would like to see “more or less of” on her page.

After some followers complained about the amount of sponsored content she posts, Grace explained that she’s been the “sole earner” for her family over the past few months.

Grace said: “Loads of people saying that there is a lot of sponsored content, bearing in mind this is my full time job and I only work with brands that I love, and Chris was unemployed for the last seven months…”

“Thankfully he’s after getting a job in the last month, but I was the sole earner, we have two kids, and I was providing for our family.”

The Dublin native also explained why she’s been less active on her Instagram Story lately, admitting she “found it really tough” being “criticised on everything”.

However, Grace said she finally feels ready to post more on social media, and promised her followers she’d come on to “have the chats” more often.

Grace explained: “I did shy away from coming on to talk because I was criticised so much online…”

“But I do avoid any kind of negativity these days, it’s just not good for my head space, I’ve been working on myself so much that I don’t want to go back to that place.”

“I just couldn’t go online, I literally just stayed away from it altogether and it took the fun out of it.

“But after having a little break, I feel like I’m ready to come back and just chat like I used to,” she added.

Grace and her fiancé Chris got engaged in June 2018, and are parents to two children – Sienna, 4, and Hayden, who will be two this May.

The couple were originally planning to wed in July 2021, but have since decided to postpone their wedding due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.