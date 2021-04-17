Influencer Dominique Nugent reveals she’s dating a new man – after calling off her wedding last year

Dominique Nugent has revealed she’s dating a new man, after calling off her wedding last year.

Last September, the influencer shocked her followers when she announced that her wedding wouldn’t be going ahead – following a heartbreaking “betrayal”.

The blogger got engaged to her longterm boyfriend Damien Quirke back in 2018 – and regularly documented life as a bride-to-be on Instagram.

However, Dominique sparked concern in August 2020 when she suddenly disappeared from social media.

Weeks later, the 31-year-old announced her split from Damien in a devastating post.

Sharing a photo of herself in her wedding dress, Dominique told her followers: “I have never felt such intense sadness or been so blindsided by anyone, to be betrayed by the person I loved the most was the most heartbreaking thing…”

Seven months on, Dominique has revealed she’s “rekindled something” with a former flame.

In the latest issue of Stellar magazine, the Dublin native gushed: “It’s obviously very hard at the minute but I have met somebody new, or rather rekindled something with somebody, and it’s exciting.”

“If you said to me this time seven months ago that I would have met somebody new I would have never thought it would happen. And now I think that it was maybe supposed to work out this way.”

Dominique explained: “It wasn’t me going online, it was just someone getting in contact after so many years so it kind of felt natural and normal.”

“It is a little bit scary because I never thought I’d meet anyone again or have these types of feelings again, so it’s mad but it’s exciting. But I’m in such a different mindset and I was before this happened.”

“I was in a good place to meet someone even though I wasn’t actively looking or expecting it. I would have happily been single for years, because I wouldn’t have sought it out.”

The 31-year-old continued: “Before I met him, I felt like I was in such a good place. My mam might say to me ‘are you happy now?’ and I’m like ‘yeah, but I was happy before I met him.'”

“It’s not because of someone, I made myself happy first and that’s a really big thing.”

“We don’t need to take any baggage into the next relationship.”

“So I just felt whilst obviously there are things I might still deal with and still have issues with along the way, I can be open about them and that’s a huge thing,” she added.

“I think honesty is the way forward, maybe I didn’t have that in the last relationship and that’s what maybe led to the breakdown of it in the end.”