Influencer Dominique Nugent announces the loss of baby in heartbreaking post

Influencer Dominique Nugent has announced the loss of her and husband Paddy’s baby in a heartbreaking Instagram post.

The childhood sweethearts who tied the knot in June 2023 revealed they found out they were expecting last year.

Dominique bravely opened up about the “unbearable sadness” of her loss to her 133k followers this evening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dominique Nugent 👸🏼 (@dominiquenugent89)

The influencer wrote: “Baby loss 💔🥹 It’s hard to comprehend when the excitement and nerves of a pregnancy turn into the unbearable sadness and grief of a loss.”

“We were overjoyed to find out I was pregnant last year. I couldn’t believe we were going to be parents. We talked for months planning this summer and our lives around our baby’s arrival.”

“We had a few scans and saw our baby moving around kicking and waving. We heard their heartbeat for the first time, it was magic🪄 We were both so excited,” she added.

“At a follow up scan when the doctor couldn’t find their heartbeat anymore everything came crashing down. Our hopes and dreams were dashed in that moment💔”

Dominique revealed that she suffered “days of pain and agonising contractions” after her labour was induced.

“I was admitted to the Coombe and my labour was induced.”

“I went through days of pain and agonising contractions all while knowing I wouldn’t be taking our baby home at the end of it all. I delivered our baby on the 19th of January one day short of 16 weeks,”

“We got to spend some precious moments just the three of us 🤱🏼🙍🏻‍♂️”

“It was the saddest day of our lives having to say goodbye before we ever got to say hello,” she continued.

“I thought of that car seat photo everyone takes leaving the hospital and thought of us leaving with our baby’s tiny coffin.”

Domiqinue concluded: “Life can be so cruel sometimes 💔 We wished for a baby but we got a little angel instead👼🪽 #secondtrimesterloss #miscarraige #babylossawareness”

A host of famous Irish faces have taken to the comments to show their support to the couple, including Rosie Connolly who wrote: “So so sorry to hear this news @dominiquenugent89 sending you both so much love x x”

Louise Cooney also wrote: “I’m so so sorry Dominique 😢💔 That is absolutely heartbreaking, sending you and paddy all the love and strength in the world. I hope you’re ok ❤️‍🩹”

Pippa O’Connor penned: “I’m So sorry for your tremendous loss ❤️”