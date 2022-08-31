Indiyah Polack lands MAJOR deal after finding fame on Love Island

Indiyah Polack has landed a major deal with Boots, after finding fame on Love Island.

The former hotel waitress, who made it to the final of the 2022 series alongside Dami Hope, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the exciting news.

She wrote: “Can’t believe I’m typing this right now but.. I am insanely excited to announce that I am a @bootsuk Beauty Ambassador! 🤍”

“You guys know beauty is a huge passion and obsession of mine, so becoming a beauty ambassador for Boots is a dream come true.”

“None of this would be possible without all of your love and support, nothing goes unnoticed and I love you all so much!!”

“Can’t wait to get to work on this and share more with you over the next few months 💋” Indiyah added.

Indiyah has reportedly been flooded with offers from huge international brands since leaving the Love Island villa.

A source told The Sun: “Indiyah really has the world at her fingertips right now. She didn’t put a step wrong in the villa so it’s no surprise people are rushing to work with her.”

“She could easily make it big in America – there’s a lot of buzz around her at the moment.”