In Pictures: How Irish stars celebrated Christmas this year

A host of Irish stars have shared sweet snaps from their Christmas Day celebrations on social media.

Many families were reunited for Christmas this year following the coronavirus pandemic, and these Irish celebs certainly made the most of their time with loved-ones.

From festive sea swims, to chilling at home in their PJs, find out what they got up to below…

Vogue Williams

Vogue Williams spent Christmas Day in Scotland this year with her husband Spencer Matthews and their three kids – Theodore, Gigi and Otto.

The family-of-five enjoyed the day at the lavish Glen Affric estate, which is owned by Spencer’s family.

The location is particularly special for Vogue and Spencer as its the same place they got married back in 2018.

Nicky Byrne

Nicky Byrne hosted Christmas for his extended family at his home in Malahide this year.

Taking to Instagram, the 44-year-old shared a snap of him and his family having some festive drinks at his home bar.

Taking a break from Westlife’s Wild Dreams tour, the singer enjoyed some much-needed down time with his wife Georgina Ahern-Byrne and their kids Rocco, Jay and Gia.

The couple’s three children looked so grown up as they posed for a snap in front of their staircase.

Rosanna Davison

Rosanna Davison returned to her famous father Chris de Burgh’s home in Wicklow for the festive season this year.

The model mum and her husband Wes Quirke brought their three young children – Sophia, Hugo and Oscar – to their grandparents for Christmas Day.

Rosanna shared sweet snaps from the occasion on Instagram this morning, alongside a touching message.

She wrote: “Bursting with gratitude for yesterday. It was all about just being together, and to have a happy, healthy family together in the one room enjoying the day is all you can really hope for.”

“If you found the day tough for any number of reasons, I’m sending you the biggest virtual hug. Well done for getting through it ❤️.”

During a recent interview with Goss.ie, the former Miss World admitted she used to find Christmas “very difficult” when she was struggling to start a family.

Joanne McNally

Joanne McNally is enjoying some much-needed time off this Christmas.

Taking a break from her lengthy Prosecco Express tour, the comedian chose to spend the festive season at the five-star Powerscourt Hotel in Wicklow.

Taking to Instagram, the Dublin native shared snaps of her and her mum enjoying their stay at the hotel.

The pair were also joined by Joanne’s boyfriend Alan Byrne for Christmas Dinner.

The comic shared a video of her beau on her Instagram Story, and poked fun at the amount of food on his plate.

The couple have been dating since earlier this year, after meeting on celebrity dating app Raya.

Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian

It was a particularly special Christmas Day for Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian this year, as it was their first as parents.

The couple welcomed a beautiful baby girl named Blake Maria Rose Dowling Gourounlian on September 1.

Taking to Instagram on Christmas morning, the proud parents shared an adorable photo of them and Blake in matching pyjamas opening her presents from Santa Claus.

Brian captioned the post: “He CAME 🎅🏼! Of course, little Ms. Blake Maria Rose was on the nice list 🤗 Blake woke up this morning just after 9 am. Long may she wake after 9 am for the many, many, many Christmas mornings to come for the rest of our @gourounlian lives ♥️.”

Una Healy

Una Healy had a slightly different Christmas this year, as she spent it away from her two kids Aoife Belle and Tadhg.

The singer’s children spent the day with their father Ben Foden, who she split from in 2018 after six years of marriage.

While Aoife Belle and Tadhg went to Ben’s family in Cheshire for Christmas, Una enjoyed the day with her childhood bestie Sinead O’Dwyer in London.

Una shared a selfie of them on Instagram, alongside the caption: “Christmas Day 2022 with @sineadmarylucia ❤️.”

Laura Whitmore

Laura Whitmore returned to her native Ireland for Christmas this year.

Taking to Instagram on Christmas Day, the TV presenter shared photos from the Forty Foot in Sandycove as she went for a festive sea swim with friends and family.

The Bray native was joined by her Scottish comedian husband Iain Stirling, who is the narrator of Love Island.

The couple secretly tied the knot at the end of 2020, and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Stevie Ré, last March.

Laura is preparing for a very different 2023, as she stepped down as the host of Love Island earlier this year.

The role is being taken over Maya Jama, who will host the winter version of the show when it returns in January.

Greg O’Shea

Another Irish celeb who returned to their roots for Christmas this year was Greg O’Shea.

The rugby player turned TV presenter spent the day in his native Limerick with family and friends.

Sharing photos from the occasion on Instagram, he wrote: “Love this time of year with my day 1 huns ! Wishing you a very merry Christmas… I hope you had the best time 🎅🏻 🫶🎄🎁.”