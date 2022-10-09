In Pictures: All the winners at the inaugural Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards

The inaugural Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards took place on Sunday, October 9th, at the Royal Marine Hotel in Dun Laoghaire.

Hosted by broadcaster and entrepreneur Gráinne Seoige, the event celebrated women across multiple genres – including business, the arts, social justice and sports.

A special category called ‘Local Hero’ also honoured women put forward by Goss.ie readers who have made an impact in their local area.

Special guest Rosanna Davison received the award for Woman of the Year during the ceremony.

The mother-of-three won praise this year when she helped her Ukrainian surrogate Anastasiia, who carried her first child Sophia, escape to Ireland amid Russia’s invasion of her home country.

She was also recognised for her work in lobbying the government to implement crucial legislation regarding surrogacy in Ireland.

Check out the photos of the winners below:

Businesswoman of the Year (sponsored by Google) – Oonagh O’Hagan

Artist of the Year (sponsored by HYDE Bar) – Lyra

News Industry Award (sponsored by Dingle Distillery) – Zara King

Best Start-Up (sponsored by 1501 Hair Salon) – Riley

Local Hero (sponsored by EUROSPAR) – Geraldine Mullan

All the winners of each category at the awards were chosen by a highly-esteemed panel of all-female judges.

The judging panel included Irish olympian Derval O’Rourke, Head of External Communications for Google Ireland Julie Dilger, MEP Maria Walsh, Sports Broadcaster Jacqui Hurley, MD of Seahorse Media Debbie O’Donnell, Virgin Media presenter Muireann O’Connell, Founder and MD of Bolter Media Gillian Fitzpatrick, Founder and MD of Unicorn PR & Communications Valerie O’Reilly and Founder & CEO of Goss Media Alexandra Ryan.

This year, the awards were in partnership with Google, Casillero del Diablo, Woulfe and Dingle Distillery.

Guests were treated to a Dingle Gin reception, before sitting down for a three-course luncheon in the stunning surroundings of the Royal Marine Hotel.

During the ceremony, attendees were surprised by a soulful performance by former Miss Ireland Pamela Uba and the current Miss Ireland Ivanna McMahon.

Guests also went home with a jam-packed goodie bag – including treats from Gym Plus Ireland, 1501 Hair Salon, HYDE Bar Galway, EUROSPAR, Woulfe, Lir Chocolates, BeautiEdit, ANNUTRI, Blank Canvas Cosmetics, Batiste and Alter Ego Ireland.

Women’s Aid was our official charity partner for the event, and delivered a keynote speech at the awards.

A charity raffle also took place on the day to raise funds for the charity, with amazing prizes up for grabs.

Women’s Aid is a national frontline organisation working to stop domestic violence in Ireland since 1974.

Every day, they prevent and address the impact of domestic violence, including coercive control and all forms of abuse against women and children.

They do this by providing free and confidential support services including the 24hr National

Freephone Helpline on 1800 341 900 and an Instant Message Support Service at

www.womensaid.ie, mornings and evenings, 7 days a week.

They also provide Face to-Face support, small grants and financial assistance for women and support during court proceedings.

They also operate a project for women in high-risk situations and a pioneering programme in maternity hospitals.

Women’s Aid works to building a society with a zero tolerance of domestic abuse and all forms of violence against women by support Women’s Aid to advocate, influence, train, and campaign to reduce the scale of domestic abuse and the damage it causes to women, children and society.