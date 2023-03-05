In Pictures: All The Winners At The Gossies 2023

The Gossies 2023 took place in the Convention Centre in Dublin on Saturday night.

A host of major stars from Ireland and the UK stepped out for the Circus-themed awards bash – with new host Muireann O’Connell as our ringmaster.

The ceremony will be broadcast on Goss.ie’s YouTube channel tonight at 8pm – so you can catch the winner’s speeches, see all the glitz and glam from the red carpet, and all the laughs in between.

A host of famous faces took home awards on the night, including Sophie Murray who scooped the award for Most Stylish Lady.

Rachel Gorry nabbed the Influencer of the Year award for the second time at The Gossies, while Damien Broderick won both Social Media Star of the Year and Most Stylish Man.

Alan Clarke was awarded Newcomer of the Year, and Charleen Murphy and Ellie Kelly’s podcast Hold My Drink won Best Podcast.

Check out all the winners pics below:

Best TV Show – Derry Girls

Best Female TV Presenter (sponsored by Kerry Hanaphy) – Muireann O’Connell

Best Male TV Presenter – Tommy Bowe

Best Radio Show (sponsored by Carry Out) – Pamela Joyce on Today FM

Best Celebrity Stylist (sponsored by eBay Ireland) – Clementine MacNiece

Best Celebrity Makeup Artist (sponsored by KASH Beauty) – Michelle Regazzoli-Stone

Fashion Designer of the Year – Helen Steele

Most Stylish Lady (sponsored by Voduz) – Sophie Murray

Most Stylish Man (sponsored by AYA & Sport Endorse) – Damien Broderick

Best Podcast (sponsored by HYDE Bar) – Hold My Drink (hosted by Charleen Murphy and Ellie Kelly)

Newcomer of the Year (sponsored by Bellamianta) – Alan Clarke

Best Social Media Star (sponsored by Boots Ireland) – Damien Broderick

Influencer of the Year (sponsored by One4all Gift Cards) – Rachel Gorry

Entrepreneur of the Year (sponsored by DeCare) – Brendan McDowell