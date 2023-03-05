In Pictures: All The Winners At The Gossies 2023

Ad
Muireann O Connell and Daithi O Se pictured at the Gossies 2023 Awards at the Convention Centre,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
The Gossies 2023 took place in the Convention Centre in Dublin on Saturday night.

A host of major stars from Ireland and the UK stepped out for the Circus-themed awards bash – with new host Muireann O’Connell as our ringmaster.

The ceremony will be broadcast on Goss.ie’s YouTube channel tonight at 8pm – so you can catch the winner’s speeches, see all the glitz and glam from the red carpet, and all the laughs in between.

Host Muireann O’Connell at Goss.ie’s The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy

A host of famous faces took home awards on the night, including Sophie Murray who scooped the award for Most Stylish Lady.

Rachel Gorry nabbed the Influencer of the Year award for the second time at The Gossies, while Damien Broderick won both Social Media Star of the Year and Most Stylish Man.

Alan Clarke was awarded Newcomer of the Year, and Charleen Murphy and Ellie Kelly’s podcast Hold My Drink won Best Podcast.

Check out all the winners pics below:

Best TV Show – Derry Girls

Best Female TV Presenter (sponsored by Kerry Hanaphy) – Muireann O’Connell

Muireann O Connell and Daithi O Se pictured at the Gossies 2023 Awards at the Convention Centre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Muireann O’Connell and Tommy Bowe with their awards at the Gossies 2023 Awards at the Convention Centre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Best Male TV Presenter – Tommy Bowe

Colm Hayes,Tommy Bowe and Lucy Kennedy pictured at the Gossies 2023 Awards at the Convention Centre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Muireann O Connell, Alan Hughes and Tommy Bowe pictured at the Gossies 2023 Awards at the Convention Centre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Best Radio Show (sponsored by Carry Out) – Pamela Joyce on Today FM

Martin King presents Pamela Joyce with her award pictured at the Gossies 2023 Awards at the Convention Centre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Best Celebrity Stylist (sponsored by eBay Ireland) – Clementine MacNiece

Clementine MacNeice is presented with her award by Erica Cody at the Gossies 2023 Awards at the Convention Centre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Best Celebrity Makeup Artist (sponsored by KASH Beauty) – Michelle Regazzoli-Stone 

Michelle Regazzoli Stone pictured with her award at the Gossies 2023 Awards at the Convention Centre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Pamela Uba and Ivanna McMahon presnt Michelle Regazzoli Stoen with her award at the Gossies 2023 Awards at the Convention Centre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Fashion Designer of the Year – Helen Steele

Designer Helen Steel pictured getting her award from Louise Cooney at the Gossies 2023 Awards at the Convention Centre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Most Stylish Lady (sponsored by Voduz) – Sophie Murray

Sophie Murray pictured with her award pictured at the Gossies 2023 Awards at the Convention Centre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Faye Winter presents Sophie Murray with her award pictured at the Gossies 2023 Awards at the Convention Centre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Most Stylish Man (sponsored by AYA & Sport Endorse) – Damien Broderick

Damien Broderick pictured with his award at the Gossies 2023 Awards at the Convention Centre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Kathryn Thomas present Damien Broderick with his award at the Gossies 2023 Awards at the Convention Centre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Best Podcast (sponsored by HYDE Bar) – Hold My Drink (hosted by Charleen Murphy and Ellie Kelly)

Charleen Murphy and Ellie Kelly with their award at the Gossies 2023 Awards at the Convention Centre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Laura Anderson presents Charleen Murphy and Ellie Kellywith their award at the Gossies 2023 Awards at the Convention Centre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Newcomer of the Year (sponsored by Bellamianta) – Alan Clarke

Best Social Media Star (sponsored by Boots Ireland) – Damien Broderick

Dami Hope presents Damien Broderick with his award at the Gossies 2023 Awards at the Convention Centre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Influencer of the Year (sponsored by One4all Gift Cards) – Rachel Gorry

Rachel Gorry with her award at the Gossies 2023 Awards at the Convention Centre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Entrepreneur of the Year (sponsored by DeCare) – Brendan McDowell

Brendan McDowell gets presented with his award by Aoife Walsh at the Gossies 2023 Awards at the Convention Centre,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
