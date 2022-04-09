In Pictures: All the winners at The Gossies 2022

Some of Ireland’s biggest stars stepped out for Goss.ie’s seventh annual awards show, The Gossies 2022, on April 8th.

The glitzy awards bash, which was held at The Convention Centre Dublin, saw major Irish stars from TV, radio, music, and social media grace the red carpet.

Hosted by the fabulous Lucy Kennedy, the ceremony will be broadcast on Goss.ie’s YouTube channel on April 10th – so you can catch the winner’s speeches, see all the glitz and glam from the red carpet, and all the laughs in between.

A host of famous faces took home awards on the night, including Maura Higgins who scooped the award for Most Stylish Lady and Best Female TV Presenter.

Dáithí O Sé also nabbed the Best Male TV Presenter award for the second time at The Gossies, and Rachel Gorry took home Influencer of the Year.

Clare Dunne was honoured with the Best Actress award for her breakout role in Kin, and Thalia Heffernan scooped the award for Model of the Year.

Check out all the winners pics below:

Best Female TV Presenter (sponsored by Silke Hair & Beauty) – Maura Higgins

Best Male TV Presenter (sponsored by Oakpark Foods) – Dáithí Ó Sé



Best TV Show – Gogglebox Ireland

Best Actress (sponsored by NOW) – Clare Dunne

Best Radio Show (sponsored by Expert Electrical) – 2FM Breakfast

Model of the Year (sponsored by humm) – Thalia Heffernan

Best Celebrity Stylist (sponsored by Ór Jewellery) – Emily O’Donnell

Best Celebrity Makeup Artist (sponsored by KASH Beauty) – Aideen Kate Murphy

Fashion Designer of the Year – Aisling Kavanagh

Most Stylish Lady (sponsored by Aperol Spritz Ireland) – Maura Higgins

Most Stylish Man – James Patrice

Newcomer of the Year (sponsored by Carry Out) – Miriam Mullins

Influencer of the Year (sponsored by One4all Gift Cards) – Rachel Gorry

Entrepreneur of the Year (sponsored by Flowers.ie) – Keilidh Cashell

Influencer Sophie Murray also won Most Stylish On The Night at The Gossies 2022, sponsored by Pamela Scott.

Guests were treated to a fabulous three-course meal during the ceremony, and were entertained by The Event Band – who had everyone up on their feet throughout the night.

Before the show, our nominees and celebrity guests were invited to our official Gifting and Pamper Suite.

They were given glam makeovers by our Official Makeup Partner KASH Beauty, and had their hair transformed by our Hair Partner Silke Hair & Beauty.

Ahead of the ceremony, nominees also had their skin prepped by our Official Skincare Partner REFORM Skincare.

On top of that, nominees were treated to gifts from some of our incredible brand partners this year, including treats from: 17 now available at Boots, Aperol Spritz Ireland, humm, NOW, Ór Jewellery, Carry Out, Expert Electrical, and Oakpark Foods.

As always, guests also took home a luxury goodie bag from The Gossies, which included products/vouchers from our brand partners, and more treats from category sponsors SHEIN, Flowers.ie, and O’Donnell’s Crisps.

Check out more pics from The Gossies 2022 here.